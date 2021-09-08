ESPN’s Todd McShay Taking ‘Some Time’ Off After Troubling TV Appearance

Todd McShay
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
Dylan Gwinn

ESPN NFL Draft analyst and college football sideline reporter Todd McShay will take “some time” to focus on his “health” and his “family” after a disturbing television appearance last weekend.

McShay was working the sidelines of the Alabama-Miami game on Saturday when he appeared to misspeak and seemed distracted.

On Tuesday, McShay announced that he was taking some time off to deal with his health.

Fans and media alike responded to McShay with well-wishes.

McShay has been a mainstay of ESPN’s college football and NFL Draft coverage. It’s unknown how long he will be away.

