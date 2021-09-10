‘Goodbye and Don’t Come Back’: ESPN’s Allison Williams Slammed for Refusing Vaccine

Allison Williams
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

ESPN’s Allison Williams is being blasted on Twitter for her announcement that she is stepping away from broadcasting for a while because she is trying to get pregnant and does not want to take the company’s mandated coronavirus vaccine at this time.

The longtime ESPN college football and basketball reporter posted a thoughtful and reasonable post to Twitter explaining why she won’t be on the sidelines interviewing players and coaches this season.

“My heart hurts posting this but I’m at peace with my decision,” she Twitter on Thursday. “While my work is incredibly important to me, the most important role I have is as a mother. Throughout our family planning with our doctor, as well as a fertility specialist, I have decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try for a second child.

“This was a deeply difficult decision to make and it’s not something I take lightly,” Williams added. “I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest. After a lot of prayer and deliberation, I have decided I must put my family and personal health first. I will miss being on the sidelines and am thankful for the support of my ESPN family. I look forward to when I can return to the games and job that I love.”

Williams’ decision to take a break from her 25-year broadcast career came on the heels of ESPN’s announcement that it was requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated.

Williams, however, decided not to risk taking the vaccine while trying to get pregnant.

ESPN responded to the issue by saying that they have a policy of dealing with the vaccine issue on a case-by-case basis.

“We are going through a thorough review of accommodation requests on a case by case basis, and are granting accommodations where warranted,” ESPN’s statement said. “Our focus is on a safe work environment for everyone.”

Still, despite her logical and thought-out decision, many jumped to Twitter to blast Williams for refusing the vaccine.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.