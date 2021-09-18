Kamala Harris Tosses Coin at College Football Game as Border Implodes

The vice president of the United States devoted her attention Saturday afternoon, not to the thousands of illegal immigrants packed into squalid conditions in Del Rio, Texas. Instead, she took the time to toss a coin at a college football game.

Kamala Harris made the trip to Audi Field in D.C. on Saturday to perform the opening coin toss in the game between her alma mater, Howard University, and Hampton University.

US Vice President Kamala Harris tosses the coin for the football game between Howard University and Hampton University at Audi Field in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

A tweet from former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino summed up the situation well, as he reminded all that Biden tapped harris specifically to handle the border crisis.

Media and politicians have described the scene in Del Rio as a humanitarian nightmare. Over 10,000 men, women, and children, primarily of Haitian descent, have sought refuge under a bridge in Del Rio.

DEL RIO, TX – SEPTEMBER 18: Migrants return from the town of Acuña, MX to the banks of the Rio Grande River near a temporary migrant camp under the international bridge on September 18, 2021 in Del Rio, Texas. The temporary migrant camp under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX has rapidly grown to more than 14,000 people and a lack of supplies has forced many migrants to cross the Rio Grande back into Mexico for basic necessities. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

“Speaking to Border Patrol agents, the worst is yet to come, they’re worried about what is behind here, they’re worried about co-ordination with Mexico,” U.S. Representative August Pfluger (R, TX) told Fox News.

The crisis arose after the Biden Administration halted deportation flights.

“The migrants have set up a de facto camp under the bridge to shelter from the 100 degree heat as their numbers swell and they wait to be processed by Border Patrol,” Fox News reported. “Officials have rushed toilets, water, medical supplies and other humanitarian aid to try and help.”

DEL RIO, TX – SEPTEMBER 18: Border Patrol officers temporarily restrict access to the Rio Grande River near a temporary migrant camp under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX as strong thunderstorms move towards the area on September 18, 2021 in Del Rio, Texas. The temporary migrant camp under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX has rapidly grown to more than 14,000 people and a lack of supplies has forced many migrants to cross the Rio Grande back into Mexico for basic necessities. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX) blasted the Biden Administration for halting the flights and said that the crisis could be solved if the administration would “simply following the law and reinstating deportation flights back.”

“When you have open borders, this is what you get,” Cruz said. “This is wrong. This is not humane. This is not compassionate. This is lawless, and it is inviting suffering. This needs to end.”

Hampton beat Howard 48-32.