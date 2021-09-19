For the third straight week, college football fans have been heard breaking out in chants of “F*ck Joe Biden” as Biden’s presidency continues to spiral downward in the polls with a wave of crises and scandals such as the crisis on the border, unpopular forced vaccine mandates, a worsening economy, and out of control spending, not to mention the debacle in Afghanistan.
Fans unhappy with Biden’s actions plied the chant at the University of Kentucky on Saturday:
KENTUCKY pic.twitter.com/kbWIRz5l6u
— Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 18, 2021
The chant also rang out in Tennessee and Wyoming:
WYOMING pic.twitter.com/ZkQVB7y7JL
— Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 18, 2021
Chants broke out a few weeks ago at games, including Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Texas A&M, and more.
Last weekend the chant was even heard at the Chicago Bears-LA Rams game.
Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen under 50 percent and has stayed there for weeks. That, as pollsters say, puts him “under water,” a position from which politicians rarely recover.
The latest Quinnipiac University poll, for instance, found Biden at 48 percent after his mishandling of Afghanistan, the coronavirus, the border, and a myriad of other disastrous policies. Of note, Quinnipiac usually leans Democrat and gives Democrats the best ratings.
