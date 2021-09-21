WATCH: The Roof of the Caesar’s Superdome Caught Fire

Dylan Gwinn

Video from local news outlets and onlookers on Tuesday showed the roof of the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans on fire.

The stadium is home to the New Orleans Saints and hosts dozens of conventions and live events each year.

The fire was quickly extinguished but caught the attention of many who posted pics and videos online.

Though the fire seemed intense, it appeared only to impact one small section of the roof. It is not yet known what caused the fire.

