NFL to Play Wild-Card Game on Monday Night

The NFL is going to shake up their normal postseason schedule by playing one of their six Wild-Card games on Monday Night Football, according to a report.

The NFL playoff schedule will include two Saturday games, three Sunday games, and a Monday night showdown. While the league knows it will play a game on Monday night, it’s not clear which one of its broadcast partners will air the game. ESPN currently hosts Monday Night Football, but while that may seem like an ideal logistical fix, being the “home” of Monday Night Football doesn’t guarantee ESPN will get the Monday night playoff game.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – JANUARY 09: Quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team scrambles past outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff Round at FedExField on January 9, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

As it stands, CBS and NBC will broadcast two games each during Wild-Card weekend, while Fox and ESPN will televise one each.

The current playoff schedule, as provided by ESPN:

Wild-card playoff schedule (all times ET)

Saturday, Jan. 15

Game 1: 4:35 p.m.

Game 2: 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Game 1: 1:05 p.m.

Game 2: 4:40 p.m.

Game 3: 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

Game 1: 8:15 p.m.

In previous years, a Wild-Card game on Monday night would have conflicted with the college football national championship game. However, with the NFL’s expansion to a 17-game schedule, the league was able to push back its schedule by one week.