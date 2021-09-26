Ohio State Linebacker Leaves Game, Tweets ‘F*cc Ohio State’ from Locker Room

Ohio State
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Ohio State’s blowout win over Akron was entirely uneventful, until it wasn’t.

During the second quarter of Ohio State’s lopsided 59-7 victory over Akron, Buckeyes senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope attempted to enter the game as part of a sub package.

Vaughan Pope of the Ohio State Buckeyes stiff arms Javon Leake of the Maryland Terrapins after intercepting a pass in the third quarter at Ohio...

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 9: K’Vaughan Pope #36 of the Ohio State Buckeyes stiff arms Javon Leake #20 of the Maryland Terrapins after intercepting a pass in the third quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Maryland 73-14. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

However, the coaches stopped him and told him to remain on the sideline. Angered by this, Pope strutted into the locker room in a rage while tossing his gloves and jersey into the stands.

But the efforts of the Ohio State staffer who brought him back were all for naught because when he returned to the sidelines, he was told to go back inside the locker room.

Now even angrier after leaving the sidelines and returning only to be booted again, Pope tweeted “f*cc ohio state” from the locker room. Though, he did also wish his teammates luck.

Pope has amassed 19 tackles, two passes defended, and two interceptions, in his three-plus years at Ohio State.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.