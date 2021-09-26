Report: Cowboys’ La’El Collins Attempted to Bribe NFL Drug Test Collector

The suspension of Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins allegedly had to do with a lot more than a failed drug test. According to ESPN, he also tried to bribe an NFL drug test collector.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, “Players cannot be suspended for positive marijuana tests under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, but Collins’ issue was multiple missed tests and trying to bribe the test collector, sources said.”

Collins is reported to have missed as many as seven scheduled drug tests.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 06: La’el Collins #71 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Initially, the former LSU Tiger was suspended for five games before the NFL Players Association successfully argued the punishment down to two games. However, a jointly appointed arbitrator then heard the case and moved the sentence back to five games.

Collins and his legal team are reportedly planning to fight the five-game suspension. However, as Schefter reports, the chances of punishment being reduced again are very small.

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 19: La’el Collins #71 of the Dallas Cowboys protects Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys who looks to pass int he first quarter of a football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, “If [Collins’] suspension is not reduced or overturned, Collins will be eligible to return to the roster Oct. 18, the day after the Cowboys play the New England Patriots. The suspension will cost Collins roughly $2 million and, per the CBA, voids the injury guarantee worth $6.48 million in his 2022 salary.”

Collins returned this year from a hip injury that cost him the 2020 season. Along with Tyron Smith and Zack Martin, Collins has been one of the mainstays on Dallas’ offensive line.