WATCH: ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Chant Rings Out at Wisconsin-Notre Dame Game

For the fourth week in a row, college football fans spontaneously broke out in a chant of “F*ck Joe Biden,” this time at the Wisconsin/Notre Dame game at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

A few years ago, the Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish agreed to face each other for the first time in 55 years. And the agreement called for the teams to play at a neutral site. The first was supposed to be at the Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field (scotched because of the coronavirus scare), but this weekend they met at Chicago’s Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears.

While the rivalry on the field was palpable, the fans in the stands found another target to taunt; Joe Biden.

WATCH:

FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BUiaFw7MjG — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 25, 2021

The Badgers lost to the Fighting Irish 41-13, but Joe Biden also apparently lost this weekend.

After four weeks of the chant, it seems that this hate for Biden is here for the long run.

The chants have been heard nearly every weekend since college football began.

To name just a few, it rang out at the first Coastal Carolina game of the year:

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

Also an early Virginia Tech game:

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

At an Auburn game:

A third FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant from this weekend 😂😂😂 this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 4, 2021

Heck, it even rose from the crowd at the Evander Holyfield vs. Vítor Vieira Belfort fight:

Crowd is chanting “We Want Trump” and then goes into “**** Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/aLMoxXCxuv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 12, 2021

This is not a trend that is going away soon.

