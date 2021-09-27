WATCH: Fan Mocks NFL, California with ‘Unvaxxed’ Sign During Rams-Bucs Game

SoFi Stadium
Harry How/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The NFL and the state of California want all of their people vaccinated. However, at least one fan attending the Rams game in Inglewood, California, wants the league to know they will not comply.

The moment of vaccination rebellion occurred as Rams kicker Matt Gay split the uprights to extend his team’s lead over the defending Super Bowl champs.

SoFi Stadium requires fans to show proof of vaccination in accordance with the vaccine mandate imposed by Los Angeles County.

So, this particular fan’s statement could bring about legal action from the stadium and the state. However, it is unknown if any action was taken against the fan.

