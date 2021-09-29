ESPN’s Sage Steele: Disney’s ‘Sick’ Vaccine Mandate ‘Scary to Me’

ESPN personality Sage Steele ripped parent-company Disney’s vaccine mandate, calling it a “sick” violation of people’s God-given right to bodily autonomy.

During an interview on the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast, the SportsCenter co-host lamented about getting vaccinated despite her desire to avoid it, fearing the termination of her employment.

“I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30th to get it done or I’m out,” Steele told Cutler.

“I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick and it’s scary to me in many ways,” Steele added. “I just, I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, I mean a global company like that.”

As noted by the New York Post, Steele also retweeted a statement from Orlando Magic Jonathan Isaac, who said that people have a right to decide what they put inside their bodies.

“Misrepresentation only allows for others to attack straw men, and not reason with the true ideas and heart of their fellow man. It helps no one! True journalism is dying! I believe it is your God given right to decide if taking the vaccine is right for you! Period!” tweeted Isaac.

Speaking with reporters Monday night, Isaac explained that he previously recovered from a coronavirus infection and did not see a point in getting the vaccine due to the proven strength of natural immunity.

“I’ve had COVID in the past, and so our understanding of antibodies, of natural immunity, has changed a great deal from the outset of the pandemic and it’s still evolving,” he said.

Earlier this month, veteran college football reporter Allison Williams announced she would be stepping away from her job due to ESPN’s vaccine mandate, fearing it could potentially harm her fertility.

“This was a deeply difficult decision to make and it’s not something I take lightly. I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest,” she said in a statement on Twitter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that the coronavirus vaccine does not affect fertility and even recommends the shots for pregnant women.