Cenk Uygur Says He Would ‘End’ Joe Rogan in a Fight, Internet Erupts in Laughter

Leftist Youtube commentator Cenk Uygur was ridiculed Thursday after he boasted on Twitter that he could beat trained black belt holder Joe Rogan in a fight.

The doughy Uygur’s boast came after he slammed podcast legend Rogan’s fans for “crying” over his attack on their man.

On Thursday, Uygur started the ball rolling by tweeting, “To all the loser @joerogan fans crying over my attack on his ‘freedom’ hypocrisy & stupidity, are you guys part of the crew or do you kiss his ass for fun? I thought he was a big boy who could handle himself. If he doesn’t like my free speech, he can grow a pair & defend himself.”

One Joe Rogan fan lashed back at Uygur by saying that he would donate $1,000 to any charity Uygur picks if he calls Rogan a loser to his face.

But Uygur took it one step farther by saying he would “end” Rogan because he somehow thinks he is tougher than Rogan.

“Deal. Easiest $1,000 I ever made. You think he’s going to assault me? Sure, whatever. That’s incredibly dumb. But also wouldn’t work. I’m much larger than Joe and I’ve fought my whole life. I’d end him. But grownups don’t do that. I’ll send you the PO Box to send check to later,” the overweight Uygur boasted in reply.

Deal. Easiest $1,000 I ever made. You think he’s going to assault me? Sure, whatever. That’s incredibly dumb. But also wouldn’t work. I’m much larger than Joe and I’ve fought my whole life. I’d end him. But grownups don’t do that. I’ll send you the PO Box to send check to later. https://t.co/vB2FeGgiKr — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 30, 2021

For the record, Joe Rogan has black belts in Taekwondo, Jean Marques Machado’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in gi, and Eddie Bravo’s 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu in no-gi. He has also competed in tournaments in Tae Kwon Do and kickboxing. He won the Massachusetts full contact Taekwondo championships four years running. He also won the U.S. Open Taekwondo championship in the lightweight division.

For his part, there are rumors that Cenk Uygur once won a pie-eating contest.

Folks on Twitter were amused by Uygur’s boasts that he could “end” Joe Rogan:

Your “much larger” than most people. The only thing you have fought your whole life is diabetes. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) October 1, 2021

You're "much larger" in the way that Cosmo says morbidly obese women are healthy. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 1, 2021

I thought Cenk advocating for sexually pleasing a horse was the most insane thing he'd ever say, but claiming he'd beat @joerogan in a fight actually tops it https://t.co/sUyhn49xAT — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 30, 2021

Dude you have CLEARLY never seen Rogan practice. He would dropkick you before you even realized you're in a fight. pic.twitter.com/EBPE1ak2gZ — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) October 1, 2021

"much larger" cenk will get creamed by Joe Rogan 😂 pic.twitter.com/JhA3AXwIrL — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 1, 2021

Anyone who brings up size as a reason as to why they would win a fight doesn't know how to fight and would get embarrassed the situation. — Uncle Glenny (@Maratea20G) September 30, 2021

