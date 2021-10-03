NASCAR Fans Break Out Into ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Chant During Live Interview at Talladega

According to reports, the “F*ck Joe Biden” chant once again rang out at a sporting event, this time during NASCAR’s Xfinity Series at the Talladega speedway.

The chant broke out during the post-race interview with race winner Brandon Brown after he wrapped up his first Xfinity Series race victory.

Right after Brown gushed that his “dream came true” in the interview, fans could be heard chanting the now seemingly ubiquitous chant.

The NBC reporter did her best to cover for Biden by claiming that the fans were chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon.” But it is very clear that this is not what the fans were chanting.

NASCAR officials called the race due to poor weather conditions even though there were still five laps remaining of the 113-lap race. Brown was declared the race leader when the final flag went up. He surpassed playoff driver Brandon Jones in the last scoring loop.

The “F*uck Joe Biden” rant has become a mainstay at sporting events — and even concerts — since the first weeks of the college football season.

Some of the first games the chant appeared at included the Coastal Carolina-University of Kansas game on Sept. 10, the Alabama State-Auburn game, Virginia Tech game, and Ole Miss-Austin Peay State game on Sept. 11. The chant also rose at pro football games.

A third FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant from this weekend 😂😂😂 this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA — Old Row (@OldRowViral) September 4, 2021

The chant also reportedly cropped up during the Evander Holyfield vs. Vítor Vieira Belfort fight:

Crowd is chanting “We Want Trump” and then goes into “**** Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/aLMoxXCxuv — Brandon Fan Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) September 12, 2021

