Cole Beasley Blasts Bills Fans for Booing Him over Vaccine Stance

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is surrounded by Bills fans at home games, but it doesn’t sound like all of those fans are fans of him.

Beasley was booed by the hometown faithful in Buffalo on Sunday, presumably, over his opposition to vaccine mandates. Though, Beasley insists that he is “pro-choice” when it comes to the vaccine, only anti-mandate.

Beasley responded to the booing on Twitter.

Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed? #letemin — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) October 4, 2021

That tweet was captioned and responded to by Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban, who attacked the wide receiver’s “logic.”

Bease, the problem isn't so much your choice as it is your logic. You know the rules that apply to your choice, and that is yours to make. But the examples you give as the basis for why you make your choice are questionable. https://t.co/IGJlJ8Mw1Y — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 4, 2021

The thing is Cole, when you protect your employees and customers, it's good for business. Plus, my healthcare costs have gone up due to covid. I now require vaccinations. When emps and customers don't agree, they go elsewhere. It is their choice. That is the way business works. https://t.co/Hce7lX49P9 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 4, 2021

Cuban defended vaccine mandates as being “good for business” in the sense that they protect workers and consumers. However, Beasley stuck to his guns and insisted that mandates are antithetical to personal freedom and choice.

There is no choice if it is mandated. You’re taking the choice out of their hands. Yes they can make a choice to not work there but there is no guarantee that another job is waiting for them elsewhere. You saying they have a choice makes you feel better but not them. https://t.co/8cXGV8ldYq — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) October 4, 2021

A Bills beat reporter claimed that the boos were not intended for Beasley and that they were merely calling out a nickname, but Beasley remained unconvinced.