Cole Beasley Blasts Bills Fans for Booing Him over Vaccine Stance

Cole Beasley
Dylan Gwinn

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is surrounded by Bills fans at home games, but it doesn’t sound like all of those fans are fans of him.

Beasley was booed by the hometown faithful in Buffalo on Sunday, presumably, over his opposition to vaccine mandates. Though, Beasley insists that he is “pro-choice” when it comes to the vaccine, only anti-mandate.

Beasley responded to the booing on Twitter.

That tweet was captioned and responded to by Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban, who attacked the wide receiver’s “logic.”

Cuban defended vaccine mandates as being “good for business” in the sense that they protect workers and consumers. However, Beasley stuck to his guns and insisted that mandates are antithetical to personal freedom and choice.

A Bills beat reporter claimed that the boos were not intended for Beasley and that they were merely calling out a nickname, but Beasley remained unconvinced.

