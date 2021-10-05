The “F*ck Joe Biden” chants have transitioned from college football stadiums to the National Football League as a thunderous anti-Biden chant was heard Sunday at the Titans-Jets game.

It may be the loudest example yet of the chant springing up at a sports venue.

WATCH:

This chant seems to have started in the first week of the college football season at college stadiums all across the country.

One of the first viral videos showed the chant breaking out at the first Coastal Carolina game of the year:

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

From there, the chant cropped up at a dozen other games.

It has also started showing up at concerts:

Mi Amigo Aaron Lewis Concert😂😂😂IT'S GETTING LOUDER!!! pic.twitter.com/XDd06gXKCZ — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) September 26, 2021

Also fights:

This weekend, the chant also broke out at NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega:

