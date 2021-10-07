Once again, a group of fans resorted to violence at L.A.’s SoFi stadium, proving that the NFL has a growing problem with fan violence.

In the latest incident, fans duked it out Monday in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium as the Chargers played the Raiders.

According to TMZ, several men punched another group of fans seated in the row below them. TMZ added that a witness said bystanders called security to break up the fight, but stadium officials told them that security officers were already responding to another fight.

These donnybrooks have been breaking out all across the league, and especially at SoFi stadium.

Several weeks ago, Chicago Bears fans and Rams fans began beating each other as other fans yelled, “F*ck Joe Biden.”

In another SoFi Stadium brawl, it was Cowboys fans’ turn to take on belligerent Chargers fans:

In still another SoFi beatdown, Chargers and Rams fans faced off:

Huge fight at the Rams-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium… pic.twitter.com/aOrndTxdKF — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) August 15, 2021

Fights also broke out recently in Kansas City and Cleveland.

