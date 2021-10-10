WATCH: Thunderous ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Chant Breaks Out at Ole Miss-Arkansas Game

The anti-Biden chant continued its tour of the country this weekend as Ole Miss fans broke out in a thunderous chant of “F*ck Joe Biden” during Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The now common chant accompanied by a series of claps between shouts broke out among hundreds of fans at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as the Rebels squeaked out a 52 to 51 victory over the Razorbacks.

WATCH:

The ubiquitous chant has been joined by an adjunct phrase, too, one that mocks both Biden and his lapdogs in the media. After CBS Sports reporter Kelli Stavast pretended that a crowd of NASCAR fans were chanting “Let’s go Brandon” instead of “F*ck Joe Biden,” many are using her phrase to needle both Biden and the media at the same time.

A plane tugged a banner with the phrase over Auburn this weekend, for instance:

The “Let’s Go Brandon” chant also rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Iowa on Saturday. And at least one Trump fan even made himself a red “Let’s Go Brandon” ball cap.

The “Brandon” phrase also appeared on a banner being pulled by a plane over Donald Trump’s Iowa rally:

