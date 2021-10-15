Tom Brady: ‘I Could Literally Pay Until I’m 50 or 55 if I Wanted To’

The NFL’s winningest quarterback, Tom Brady, says he could “literally” play as long as he wants to, even at 55 years of age.

With no sign that he is ready to start slowing down at 44, Brady now says he could play well into his 50s.

On Thursday, Brady told ESPN’s Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm that he could go on for years.

“I really think I can play as long as I want,” he said. “I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to do. I don’t think I will obviously… my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll just be, I’m just missing too much of life with my family.”

⁦@TomBrady⁩ told ⁦@HannahStormESPN⁩ and me that he COULD play into his 50s. Never say never with him. No limits. Check out our ⁦@NFLonPrime⁩ telecast tonight for much more! #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/d1A9zcFfEw — Andrea Kremer (@Andrea_Kremer) October 14, 2021

Patriots coach Bill Belichick seems to agree.

“I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so if anybody can do it, it’s him,” Belichick said, according to Fox News.

Brady and teammate Rob Gronkowski also recently tackled the age question in a segment of “Tommy & Gronky” with Gronkowski reading aloud, “Can Tom Brady play until 50 years old?”

“Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately,” Brady replied. “’ Can Tom Brady play till 50?’ Like, 50 years old. I don’t find it so difficult, and plus living in Florida it’s kind of a retiree state. I feel like I can just play and glide into retirement. I think I can, I think it’s a yes.”

🚨 TOMMY & GRONKY IS BACK 🚨@TomBrady and @RobGronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions… Full episode ➡️ https://t.co/NjmQVZsEFu pic.twitter.com/kw2ME7yKSx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 16, 2021

At seven of the sparklers, no player has won more Super Bowl rings than Tom Brady. The GOAT QB won six rings during his incredible 20 years with the Patriots, and another last season when he joined Tampa Bay.

As Fox noted, this season is already a standout for Brady: “On Thursday, Brady finished 34-for-42 with 297 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He threw his first interception since the first week of the season. The interception ended a streak of 227 consecutive pass attempts without a pick.”

