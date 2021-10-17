Apparently, unruly behavior at NFL games is not strictly an American phenomenon after British NFL fans began pelting the field with bottles and cups after an unfavorable call in London on Sunday.

British Jags fans became enraged after a Jags defender was hit with a taunting penalty for standing over a Dolphins player after a tackle. Unhappy with the call, the fans began showering the field with bottles, cups, and other garbage.

Jaguars fans did not appreciate that taunting penalty. pic.twitter.com/tkyYfqOqvy — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 17, 2021

Here is video of what precipitated the taunting call:

The Jaguars are sort of Britain’s “home” NFL team since the American team is owned by billionaire Shahid Khan who in 2015 made a special deal with the English Football Association to play in London consecutively for four seasons. During and after that contract expired, the Jags have played numerous games in London either at Wembley Stadium or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The team insists that it intends to ink another deal to continue playing at Wembley, but no concrete plans have been announced.

There was even some talk in 2019 that Kahn was thinking of moving the Jaguars permanently to London. The billionaire denied the claims, though.

