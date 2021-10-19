WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Sounds Off on ‘PC Woke Culture’ After Feud with Bears Fans

Aaron Rodgers has added many a chapter to the storied rivalry between the Bears and Packers, but on Sunday, he may have added his most colorful yet.

With just four minutes and 30 seconds left in the game, Rodgers carried the ball into the end zone himself to put the finishing touches on a 24-14 victory. However, after that, Rodgers celebrated with his signature belt celebration and a few choice words for the Chicago faithful.

“I’ve owned you all my f—ing life!” Rodgers shouted. “I own you. I still own you.”

“All my fucking life. I own you. I still own you. I still own you.” En Chicago no habrá QB más odiado en la historia que Aaron Rodgers y claro, si es su padre.pic.twitter.com/ShAuePLTXJ — Miguel Delucio 🎃 (@miguel_delucio) October 17, 2021

During an interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said the outburst came after he looked up and saw fans giving him the “bird.” Rodgers then spoke at length about how the incident is a reflection of “the state of our culture … this woke PC culture.”

“There’s a PC woke culture that exists,” Rodgers explained. “And there’s a cancel culture at the same time, and it’s based on people’s own feelings of maybe personal [misery] or distaste for their own situations or life or just the enjoyment of holding other people down underneath their thumb.”

Rodgers extended his thoughts on the subject beyond the playing field and said he felt like he was targeted by the “woke mob” during his offseason activities when he hosted Jeopardy and missed Green Bay’s minicamp.

“Pick a topic, from my family to my leadership style. … They run with these stories, and when I respond to it … then I’m being sensitive,” Rodgers told McAfee.

“There’s a game within the game,” Rodgers continued. “If the player abides by the rules of the game, he’s part of the game. The rules of the game are: You must acquiesce with the woke mob at all times. However, when you live above the game, the game does not exist, and that’s where I’m at.”

Rodgers holds a 22-5 lifetime record against Chicago. The Bears and the Packers will play again this season in Green Bay.