The usually nuanced Charles Barkley joined in the pile-on against Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving over his refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday night, after the Brooklyn Nets suffered a 127-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the former Phoenix Suns star blamed the loss on Irving’s absence, whose unvaccinated status bars him from entering a “covered premises” in New York City, per Mayor Bill De Blasio’s vaccine mandate.

“First of all, you don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people,” Barkley said on Tuesday night. “I got vaccinated, and I can’t wait to get the booster. You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself … You get vaccinated for your family first, you get vaccinated for your teammates second.

“That’s what bothers me about this whole thing. I think everybody should get vaccinated,” Barkley continued. “I really am proud of the Nets for putting their foot down and saying we’re not going to deal with this half-on, half-off. The only thing that bugs me is he’s still going to make $17 million sitting at home.”

"First of all, you don't get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people." Chuck weighs in on Kyrie Irving's situation with the Brooklyn Nets. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/bLrPbuRQkp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 20, 2021

Due to Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated, having already recovered from the coronavirus (natural immunity), the New York Nets announced earlier this month that the star player would no longer play or practice with his team until he gets vaccinated.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement.