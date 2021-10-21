NBA Broadcaster Fired over ‘All Lives Matter’ Tweet Sues for Wrongful Termination

Former Sacramento Kings broadcaster Grant Napear has reportedly filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against radio station KHTK for firing him last year after he tweeted that “all lives matter.”

The Kings and the radio station dumped Napear in November of 2020. Several months after woke activists became incensed over his “all lives matter, every single one” tweet from the previous June. Naper later explained that he had no idea that leftists felt that “all lives matter” was considered “racist.”

Napear ultimately resigned from his job as play-by-play broadcaster for the Kings but was also fired by the radio station.

“While we appreciate Grant’s positive contributions to KHTK over the years, his recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement do not reflect the views or values of Bonneville International Corporation,” KHTK said as it announced it was firing Napear from his popular radio program.

“The lawsuit is asking for damages, including lost and future wages and emotional distress,” Fox 40 reported.

Napear later explained that he was not sorry for saying “all lives matter.”

“And I said ‘all lives matter, every single one’, because I meant it. Do the lives of Black people matter? Hell yeah, the lives of Black people matter,” Napear said last year. “I’m for equality for all, that’s how I was raised. That’s how my dad brought up my brother and I.”

Fox 40 posted the lawsuit on Thursday.

