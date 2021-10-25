Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady left a young fan crying tears of joy after handing him a hat after seeing him in the stands during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Brady spied a sign held by nine-year-old cancer survivor Noah Reeb which read, “Tom Brady helped me bear brain cancer.” After seeing the sign, Brady went to meet the youngster, the Daily Mail reported.

This is what it's all about 💪 https://t.co/8uA9H3pUD0 pic.twitter.com/YYwgcv2ah9 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 25, 2021

Play of the Game: Not Tom Brady's No. 600. How about this moment when he handed a hat to a little boy who held up a sign that read "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer" This was better than any TD Brady has EVER throw @BN9 @SpecSports360 🎥 credit: Matt Infante pic.twitter.com/G9su6BWMHo — Katherine Smith (@katsmithsports) October 25, 2021

The Utah boy and his father were attending Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium as the Bucs trounced the Bears 38-3 during the NFL’s Week 7 game.

Brady is seen in the video walking over to the stands and handing the boy a “Crucial Cap” — a hat marketed by the NFL to promote its month-long cancer awareness campaign.

The boy burst into tears upon meeting the NFL’s winningest quarterback.

Later, the boy’s mother posted a message on social media thanking the NFL star for his attention.

“This kid fought and fought with a dream that one day he could watch you play in real life. You gave him strength and hope and a dream,” she wrote after the game.

“You are not just the greatest athlete of all time, you are truly a good man. An exceptional father. A remarkable example. And you have just changed my boy’s life,” she added. “Thank you from the bottom of my mama heart.”

Young Noah was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020 after complaining about severe headaches. But after a six-month cancer treatment regimen, he was declared cancer-free.

After the game, Brady said that the boy’s plight “Puts a lot in perspective, what we’re doing on the field. In the end, it doesn’t mean much compared to what so many people go through.”

“We all try to make a difference in different ways, and I think so many guys commit times to their foundations and to doing good things for the world,” Brady added. “And the NFL does a lot of great things, so it’s just nice to — I always think you know do the best that you can do, under any circumstance. It was nice to see.”

The game was notable for another reason, too. Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass during the game, becoming the first NFL player ever to achieve that statistic.

