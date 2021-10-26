Enes Kanter Invites Nike Owner Phil Knight to Tour Chinese Concentration Camps

As part of his effort to bring awareness to the vast network of Chinese slave labor camps, Enes Kanter has again addressed Nike Owner Phil Knight asking him to stop using Chinese slave labor to make Nike’s products.

In a Tuesday tweet, Kanter wrote, “How about I book plane tickets for us and let’s fly to China together. We can try to visit these SLAVE labor camps, and you can see it with your own eyes.”

He also invited LeBron James and Michael Jordan along on the trip.

To the owner of @Nike, Phil Knight How about I book plane tickets for us

and let's fly to China together. We can try to visit these SLAVE labor

camps and you can see it with your

own eyes.@KingJames @Jumpman23

you guys are welcome to come too.#EndUyghurForcedLabor pic.twitter.com/241bg887JO — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 26, 2021

Kanter has been on a campaign for weeks to raise awareness about the evils of Chinese detention camps and the complacency with the slave labor of the world’s apparel industry.

This is not the first time the Boston Celtics player has addressed Nike and its top man, Phil Knight. Just yesterday, Kanter slammed Nike for relying on slave labor for some of its products.

Along with the shoe design he posted on Tuesday, Kanter also posted several last week:

To those of you who care about human dignity:

Please join me in spreading the word.

What is happening to the Uyghurs is one of the WORST human rights abuses in the world today. We can NOT stay silent!#FreedomShoes#FreeUyghurs pic.twitter.com/8Bjr4FiWR9 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 22, 2021

XI JINPING and the Chinese Communist Party Someone has to teach you a lesson,

I will NEVER apologize for speaking the truth.

You can NOT buy me.

You can NOT scare me.

You can NOT silence me. Bring it on!! #FreedomShoes#XinnieThePooh pic.twitter.com/JFGEgIaXlN — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 24, 2021

The 29-year-old native of Turkey has been the only NBA player campaigning against real oppression by opposing the communist Chinese government and its widespread use of forced labor in its manufacturing sector.

Kanter has also been a stalwart supporter of freedom in his native country with his opposition to dictator President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He has been so strong in his opposition that the Turkish dictator has issued at least nine arrest warrants for Kanter charging him with “insulting the president.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.