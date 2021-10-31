VIDEO: ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Chant Rocks Georgia-Florida Game

Georgia fans had much to cheer about as they trounced their arch-rival Florida 34-7 Saturday afternoon, but, the cheer that will be remembered the most had nothing to do with the game.

It had to do with Joe Biden.

As the Gators and Bulldogs did battle on the field, Georgia fans chanted “F*ck Joe Biden” in the stands.

College towns, even in deep-red parts of the South, are bastions of liberal indoctrination and woke cancel culture. So, to see the anti-46 chant “F*ck Joe Biden” chant and its other, tamer cousin, “Let’s Go, Brandon,” spread so far and fast across the college football landscape, shows just how deeply felt the contempt for this president is.

Here are some other noteworthy examples of the “FJB” chant at college football games:

The anti-46 vibes were especially strong in Georgia on Saturday, not just because of the FJB chant at the football game. But also, because of former President Trump visiting Atlanta’s Truist Park and doing the “Tomahawk Chop” with Braves fans during Game 3 of the World Series.

Appears that the @Braves “Tomahawk Chop” just received a Complete and Total Endorsement from President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/NDlijmJqyr — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) October 31, 2021

Recently, the White House claimed to be “unfamiliar” with the “F*ck Joe Biden” chant despite the fact that Biden himself has referenced the cheer at least once.