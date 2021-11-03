Jemele Hill Mocked for Saying Dems Lost Because of ‘White Supremacy’

Former ESPN talker Jemele Hill accused the country of loving “white supremacy” after Republicans in the blue state of Virginia won three of the state’s top offices in Tuesday’s election, even though that one of those winners is the first black woman ever elected to one of Virginia’s top offices.

On Tuesday, Hill jumped to Twitter after becoming exasperated that the Democrats suffered a wave of defeats in the Commonwealth of Virginia and so many other states.

“It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy,” Hill cried.

It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 3, 2021

Hill tweeted her lament the day after the polls closed in Virginia and left Republicans Glenn Youngkin winning the governor’s office and Jason Miyares defeating two-term Democrat Mark Herring for attorney general. But more pointedly, black female Republican Winsome Sears won the office of Lt. Gov. and has become the first black female ever elected to one of Virginia’s top statewide offices.

Indeed, Winsome Sears is not just a black female. She is also an immigrant whose father arrived in the U.S. from Jamaica with only $1.75 in his pocket.

Twitter users immediately rose up to skewer Hill for claiming that the country “loves white supremacy” even though Biden-supporting Virginia elected a black woman to one of the state’s top spots.

Which one is the VA Democrat governor and which one is the Republican who won an election in VA last night? pic.twitter.com/KoCD9xsaZ5 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 3, 2021

That’s a lot of BS. Virginia just elected this powerful black woman as lieutenant governor. Her name is Winsome Sears btw. pic.twitter.com/6Xejn5b3eJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 3, 2021

Is this the same “white supremacy” that signs your checks? The same “white supremacy” that chose a Black Lt. Governor? Your race baiting tears taste so good in my protein shake this morning. ☺️ — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) November 3, 2021

The white supremacy talk is getting a very stale. Y’all need to find new talking points. — 48™️ (@fadde) November 3, 2021

white supremacy is electing the first black woman lieutenant governor. got it. — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) November 3, 2021

Which party elected which, Jemele? pic.twitter.com/ehIW96q81n — Jack Lynx (@LuvFuzzyBunnies) November 3, 2021

