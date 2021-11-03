Jemele Hill Mocked for Saying Dems Lost Because of ‘White Supremacy’

Jemele Hill
Screenshot/MSNBC
Warner Todd Huston

Former ESPN talker Jemele Hill accused the country of loving “white supremacy” after Republicans in the blue state of Virginia won three of the state’s top offices in Tuesday’s election, even though that one of those winners is the first black woman ever elected to one of Virginia’s top offices.

On Tuesday, Hill jumped to Twitter after becoming exasperated that the Democrats suffered a wave of defeats in the Commonwealth of Virginia and so many other states.

“It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy,” Hill cried.

Hill tweeted her lament the day after the polls closed in Virginia and left Republicans Glenn Youngkin winning the governor’s office and Jason Miyares defeating two-term Democrat Mark Herring for attorney general. But more pointedly, black female Republican Winsome Sears won the office of Lt. Gov. and has become the first black female ever elected to one of Virginia’s top statewide offices.

Indeed, Winsome Sears is not just a black female. She is also an immigrant whose father arrived in the U.S. from Jamaica with only $1.75 in his pocket.

Twitter users immediately rose up to skewer Hill for claiming that the country “loves white supremacy” even though Biden-supporting Virginia elected a black woman to one of the state’s top spots.

