Former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham has come to the support of coach John Gruden who resigned in the wake of race-tinged emails.

Cunningham insists that Gruden is not a racist.

Cunningham, the Chaplain for the Las Vegas Raiders, says that Gruden has continued to attend church since his resignation as coach. And Gruden has met with Cunningham for counsel over the incident, according to Yahoo News.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders argues a call during the second half of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

But Cunningham, who is black, feels that Gruden got mistreated throughout the whole controversy.

“I tell him, I said, ‘Hey, I know you as a person. I don’t believe you’re a racist in any faction of the game,’” said Cunningham. “If anybody pulled up our records, we would all be guilty. So, I don’t condemn him nor do we as a church condemn him. He’s a faithful person, and I love that about him. And he cares about people, so it’s kind of just what it is.”

Gruden also praised Cunningham.

“I’ve attended his church since I’ve been here,” Gruden told Yahoo. “He’s the best.”

Gruden resigned last month, saying that he did not want to be a “distraction” for the Raiders as they began the NFL season.

Gruden resigned after a New York Times report that claimed Gruden used racist and anti-gay language in emails during a seven-year period starting a decade ago.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 31: DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director of the National Football League Players Association, addresses the media at the NFL Players Association annual state of the union press conference in the media center on January 31, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ravens will take on the San Francisco 49ers on February 3, 2013 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

For instance, in one email, Gruden reportedly used racist language to describe NFLPA President DeMaurice Smith’s lips. He also used homophobic slurs.

