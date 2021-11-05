Hornady LEVERevolution: Ammunition You Can Count On

The Hornaday LEVERevolution ammunition lineup is a group of cartridges specifically designed with lever action hunters in mind.

The LEVERevolution lineup is available in .357 Magnun, 30-3o, .44 Magnum, and 45-70, among other rounds. The ammunition is built around the Flex-Tip (FTX) bullet and is designed to give hunters a one shot, one kill, experience.

The inclusion of .357 Magnum and .44 Magnum rounds is intended to give handgun hunters one round that will work in their revolver and their lever action rifle. (The norm used to be that hunters had to buy one round for their handgun and another round for their lever gun.)

The FTX bullet is designed to expand over a broad range of velocities, providing optimal performance whether fired out of a rifle or a handgun.

We have used the 325 gr. FTX LEVERevolution round again and again in a Henry Rifles All-Weather 45-70 and found the ammunition consistent and deadly. We were able to recover a bullet after a one shot, one kill, on a 420-pound wild hog and saw, first hand, how the bullet retained its shape and mass through the process.

If you are lever action hunter or a hunter who loves the challenge of hunting with a handgun, Hornady LEVERevolution ammunition is a cartridge that will help you get the job done.

And it should be noted that LEVERevolution ammunition, like all Hornady ammunition, is made in the USA.

