Broadcaster and former NFL great Terry Bradshaw ripped Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Sunday, accusing the player of lying about his vaccine status.

Bradshaw took unction at Rodgers’s early claim that he had been “immunized” from the coronavirus. Rodgers later admitted that by “immunized,” he meant he was taking homeopathic remedies because he is allergic to the ingredients of some of the coronavirus vaccines.

That, Bradshaw insisted, was a “lie.”

During Sunday morning’s Fox NFL pregame show, Bradshaw went on the attack.

“It would’ve been nice if Aaron came down to the naval academy and learned to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied,” the broadcaster exclaimed.

On Friday morning, Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee show and noted that he is in the “crosshairs of the woke mob” over his vaccine status.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said. “So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

Rodgers went on to slam the “witch hunt” against unvaccinated players and insisted that he was not “lying” when he said he was “immunized” against the virus.

“I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” he said, before adding, “It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth,” Rodgers insisted.

