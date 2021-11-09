Report: Aaron Rodgers Surprised by ‘Sh*t Storm’ After Vaccine Comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly surprised and vexed by the backlash after explaining his problems with the coronavirus vaccines on the Pat McAfee Show.

Last week, Rodgers appeared on McAfee’s show and in a long interview explained that he is allergic to ingredients in some of the coronavirus mRNA vaccines, and so he was pursuing alternative methods of avoiding infection.

Rodgers started his interview acknowledging that he was “in the crosshairs of the work mob.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Apparently, Rodgers felt that should have put an end to the swirling questions over his vaccine status. Instead, the media — and especially the left-wing sports media — intensified its attacks on him instead of accepting his explanation and moving on to other sports news. The “woke mob” only got louder, and Rodgers is perplexed, according to People magazine.

Rodgers is reportedly “upset” that he is still being slandered by the media, and “feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it.”

“He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn’t know that it would become the s–tstorm it became. People who he thought were friends are turning on him,” People reported. “He’s very unhappy with the response to him.”

Rodgers also lost a sponsor due to his ideas about the vaccine. The quarterback was dropped as a spokesman by Prevea Health, a Wisconsin medical care system.

However, another big sponsor, State Farm Insurance, came out backing Rodgers’ right to have an opinion and said it would not drop him as a spokesman.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” State Farm said on Monday. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

Rodgers missed last Sunday’s game against the Chiefs because he tested positive for the virus and is on a ten-day, league COVID protocol. If he tests negative through this week, he will be eligible to return to the field for next Sunday’s game.

