Bareknuckle Fighter Suffers Gruesome Eye Injury

For those of you who don’t think wearing gloves during a boxing or MMA fight makes a big difference (if there are any of you who actually believe that), stand by for proof that they do.

Bare-knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) competitor Jordan Nash recently faced off against the aptly named Noah Cutter, and Nash’s eyelid basically exploded.

Despite the obvious horrid nature of Nash’s injury, he did not quit. Somehow this absolute unit of a slugger kept fighting and made it to the 5th and final round of the fight before it was finally called.

The loss was Nash’s first career defeat, TMZ Sports reports.

Looking at that eye, it’s lucky he didn’t lose a lot more.