‘GOAT’: The Sports World Reacts to Tom Brady Retirement Announcement

NFL GOAT quarterback Tom Brady has officially announced that at 44 he is retiring from football and the reactions are pouring in.

With what seems an unbeatable record of seven Super Bowl rings in his possession, Brady goes out on top ending his 22-year career as one of the best QB’s of all time.

“This is difficult for me to write,” Brady posted to social media on Monday, “but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

He later added:

While not the oldest NFL player in the league’s history (that honor goes to Adam Vinatieri who was 48 and the oldest active NFL player when he retired last year), Brady is the oldest quarterback to play in a Super Bowl.

Fans, reporters, and the NFL have been posting their reactions to the news:

Football without Tom Brady for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/IzN5LnQX7N — Overtime (@overtime) January 29, 2022

It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

A statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the retirement of Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/jkuDjeRVjE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2022

Forever a part of Buccaneers history. Thank you for everything, @TomBrady. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XkMON0SY8j — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022

Peyton Manning on Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/Nt9F2NPGeC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

"It was an honor and a privilege to share 19 years together with Tom in New England and I'm a better person for having been around him." GM Nick Caserio on @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/HAUqgpjSg4 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 1, 2022

Greatest player, greatest clutch player, greatest leader. When you add it all up, you've got to come to the conclusion that Tom Brady had the greatest career in sports history. pic.twitter.com/OShxNIJf4z — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady’s last moment on an NFL field was coming back from a 27-3 deficit. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/fR74fdmuCv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 1, 2022

When I think about Tom Brady, he’s a true winner who handled himself with class throughout his entire career. Even with those seven Super Bowl rings, he never lost that competitive fire to be the best. Congratulations, @TomBrady, on a tremendous career! https://t.co/bXmwUo3bc8 — John Elway (@johnelway) February 1, 2022

.@ShannonSharpe on how he will remember Tom Brady's legacy: "Unmatchable. You're never going to see what he did again. The reason I can say this is cause I played the game and know how hard it is to win. And to win at the level he did is unheard of." pic.twitter.com/PBS5CqIK0m — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 1, 2022

"An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity” Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks on Tom Brady's retirement. pic.twitter.com/nZpPTSApNA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2022

After an advanced and lengthy data pull, we were able to compile all of the seasons that Tom Brady finished with a losing record during his 21 years as a starting QB in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/n1Wy7uOmcX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 1, 2022

When Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl in his second NFL season, he was the youngest starting QB to ever win a Super Bowl. When Tom Brady won his last Super Bowl in his second-to-last season, he was the oldest starting QB to ever win a Super Bowl. Greatness start-to-finish ὁ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 1, 2022

The last thing Tom Brady did was erase a 27-3 deficit in the final 20 minutes of a playoff game. After leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes. At 44 years old. — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) February 1, 2022

Of course, it wouldn’t be a story about Tom Brady without some controversy and many noticed that Brady somehow forgot to mention the New England Patriots in his farewell messages:

Patriots fans not getting a mention in Tom Brady's retirement speech pic.twitter.com/MaWuSkgTqP — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 1, 2022

WOW-JUST-WOW! Your disrespect and thoughtlessness is both profound and unforgiveable. Your retirement announcement is a disgrace! New England deserves better. Cannot believe your words were all about the last two years when your career spanned twenty-two. So wrong! — Seacoast_Eve (@EveSeacoast) February 1, 2022

Patriots fans waiting on a thank you from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/4zHkxtP1Do — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 1, 2022

Naturally, there are some sourpusses dissing the best QB in history, too:

I said this in 2002 and I was criticized at the time and the haters will refuse to apologize: the Jackass film franchise will outlast Tom Brady’s NFL career. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 1, 2022

The MAGA hat in Tom Brady’s locker is how I’ll always remember him. Good riddance. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) February 1, 2022

But John Cardillo had words for them:

Tom Brady played in 50% of Super Bowls held since he was drafted, won 70% of them, is a Hall of Fame lock, is worth around half a billion dollars, and is married to one of the hottest women on the planet, yet losers think they're dunking on him because he's retiring. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 1, 2022

