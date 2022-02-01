‘GOAT’: The Sports World Reacts to Tom Brady Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

NFL GOAT quarterback Tom Brady has officially announced that at 44 he is retiring from football and the reactions are pouring in.

With what seems an unbeatable record of seven Super Bowl rings in his possession, Brady goes out on top ending his 22-year career as one of the best QB’s of all time.

“This is difficult for me to write,” Brady posted to social media on Monday, “but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

He later added:

While not the oldest NFL player in the league’s history (that honor goes to Adam Vinatieri who was 48 and the oldest active NFL player when he retired last year), Brady is the oldest quarterback to play in a Super Bowl.

Fans, reporters, and the NFL have been posting their reactions to the news:

Of course, it wouldn’t be a story about Tom Brady without some controversy and many noticed that Brady somehow forgot to mention the New England Patriots in his farewell messages:

Naturally, there are some sourpusses dissing the best QB in history, too:

But John Cardillo had words for them:

