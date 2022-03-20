Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy has gone beyond her initial criticism of the NCAA for its support of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas by calling for an outright boycott of the competition.

“My finals spot was stolen by Lia Thomas, who is a biological male. Until we all refuse to compete nothing will change. Thanks for all the support retweets and follows. I won’t stop fighting,” tweeted Reka, a native of Hungary.

Reka also shared a video of another Virginia Tech swimmer lamenting to a reporter about how Lia Thomas, a man living as a woman, had taken away opportunities from capable women who had worked extremely hard in a sport that pushes people to their limits, requiring the highest performance at all times.

Reka’s tweet came shortly after her letter to the NCAA went viral, blasting the organization for its failure to protect female athletes.

“I’m writing this letter right now in hopes that the NCAA will open their eyes and change these rules in the future. It doesn’t promote our sport in a good way and I think it is disrespectful against the biologically female swimmers who are competing in the NCAA,” Gyorgy wrote.

As Breitbart News previously noted, Gyorgy’s hit against the NCAA marks a significant turning-point in the saga of Lia Thomas, becoming the first swimmer to openly criticize the transgender athlete. “Dozens of others have spoken out, but all did so anonymously for fear of radical leftists destroying their college athletic careers,” noted the report.

“I’m a 5th year senior, I have been top 16 and top 8 before and I know how much of a privilege it is to make finals at a meet this big,” Gyorgy said. “This is my last college meet ever and I feel frustrated. It feels like that final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA’s decision to let someone who is not a biological female compete.”

“I know you could say I had the opportunity to swim faster and make the top 16, but this situation makes it a bit different and I can’t help but be angry or sad,” Gyorgy explained. “It hurts me, my ear and other women in the pool. One spot was taken away from the girl who got 9th in the 500 free and didn’t make it back to the final, preventing her from being an All-American. Every event that transgender athletes competed in was one spot taken away from biological females throughout the meet.”