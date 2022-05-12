Trainer of Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Blasted for Tweet Critical of Kamala Harris

Critics are blasting Kentucky Derby-winning horse trainer Eric Reed for a tweet critical of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reed trained the second-biggest long shot in nearly 150 years of Derby history, but the notoriety has also brought attention to Reed’s social media history. And one tweet in particular is raising hackles.

On a recent episode of ESPN’s Outside the Lines, host John Barr asked Reed if he had written a tweet describing Harris’ job qualifications as being “good on her knees.” Reed’s response did not confirm or deny that he had written the tweet.

“I haven’t seen anything about it,” Reed told Barr. “Haven’t been told about it. I don’t know what’s going on out there. I’m more concerned with Richie and what’s going on with us, and this great horse, and how much he’s helping everybody. So, there’s haters out there, and that’s about how I’m gonna leave something like that.”

Eric Reed was asked about this tweet on ESPN just now. Didn’t seem interested in answering. https://t.co/VwlykHw5XH pic.twitter.com/vlaOqpfXvr — Ben Koo (@bkoo) May 11, 2022

The tweet in question was posted in reply to a tweet by former Trump adviser and conservative talk show host Sebastian Gorka who had asked, “So what exactly are Kamala’s qualifications?”

To that, from his @daddyrabbit1964 account, Reed replied, “Heard she’s good on her knees!”

Of course, many have derided Harris for reportedly starting her political career by cozying up to then 60-year-old San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

In his book, Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite, author Peter Schweizer noted that Harris used Brown to gain expensive cars and increasingly important positions in city government. From there, Harris launched her efforts to rise to state government and, ultimately, the U.S. Senate and the vice presidency.

Reed’s bio on the account says he is a “Horse trainer and Reagan conservative. Fantasy Football fanatic, Owner of Mercury Equine Center.” The Mercury Equine Center is the home base for Rich Strike.

Rich Strike was an 8-0-1 long shot colt who ran for the second-largest upset in the derby’s history, winning last weekend’s race a 3/4 of a length over opponent Epicenter. Rich Strike won $1.86 million.

The race final was second only to Donerail’s 91-1 long-shot win in 1913.

