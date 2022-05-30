Report: Former Vikings 1st Round Pick Jeff Gladney Killed in Car Accident

Former Minnesota Viking and Arizona Cardinal defensive back Jeff Gladney has reportedly been killed in a car accident in Dallas, Texas.

News of Gladney’s death was first reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Per reports that the #Cardinals Jeff Gladney passed away in an accident in Dallas this morning: There was a 2:30 am accident with two fatalities. But the Dallas sheriff’s office says the medical examiner has not revealed any identities as of 1:10 pm cst. https://t.co/HO34maiV3l — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) May 30, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the news.

Tragic news: Former TCU standout and Vikings’ first-round pick Jeff Gladney was killed in an overnight car accident in the Dallas area, his agent Brian Overstreet confirmed today. Gladney was 25 years old. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2022

According to Yahoo:

Gladney, a cornerback, was a four-year starter at Texas Christian University, and played in the 2020 Senior Bowl before being drafted by the Vikings in the first round with the 31st overall pick. He appeared in 16 games for the Vikings in 2020, starting 15. In April 2021, during the NFL offseason, Gladney turned himself into police in Texas and was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. Gladney was indicted on August 3, 2021 and was released by the Vikings on the same day. He didn’t play in the NFL during the 2021 season.

Gladney, however, was cleared of all charges and had practiced as recently as last week with the Cardinals.

New #AZCardinals CB Jeff Gladney learning the defense. pic.twitter.com/WMBHE87IKr — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) May 24, 2022

Friend and fellow TCU alum Jalen Reagor tweeted about the passing of his friend: