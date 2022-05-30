Report: Former Vikings 1st Round Pick Jeff Gladney Killed in Car Accident

Jeff Gladney
Hannah Foslein/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Former Minnesota Viking and Arizona Cardinal defensive back Jeff Gladney has reportedly been killed in a car accident in Dallas, Texas.

News of Gladney’s death was first reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the news.

According to Yahoo:

Gladney, a cornerback, was a four-year starter at Texas Christian University, and played in the 2020 Senior Bowl before being drafted by the Vikings in the first round with the 31st overall pick. He appeared in 16 games for the Vikings in 2020, starting 15.

In April 2021, during the NFL offseason, Gladney turned himself into police in Texas and was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. Gladney was indicted on August 3, 2021 and was released by the Vikings on the same day. He didn’t play in the NFL during the 2021 season.

Gladney, however, was cleared of all charges and had practiced as recently as last week with the Cardinals.

Friend and fellow TCU alum Jalen Reagor tweeted about the passing of his friend:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.