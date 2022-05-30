WATCH: St. Etienne Soccer Fans Storm the Field, Throw Flares at Players

Soccer fans in France did not take kindly to their team’s relegation loss this weekend as they charged onto the field, started fights, and threw flares at their players.

The riotous scene happened Sunday after St. Etienne’s lost 5-4 to Auxerre.

For American fans who may not know, relegation in European soccer is a standard feature. A team that does not perform at a certain level can be kicked out of a country’s premier league and relegated to a lower league. It would be as if the Lions were made to play in the USFL for being so consistently awful in the NFL.

It doesn’t sound like St. Etienne’s management was overly thrilled with the situation.

“Soon, we will announce significant news concerning the future of the club and our futures,” team ownership announced after the game.