Colorado’s Democrat Gov. Jared Polis Met by Chorus of ‘Boos’ at Avalanche Stanley Cup Rally

Colorado’s Democrat Governor Jared Polis was met with a chorus of booing when he was introduced onstage during the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup celebration event in Denver Friday.

Polis, one of the most left-wing governors in the country, bounded up on stage and ignored the chilly welcome to assure Denver that Colorado was a “sports town.”

Jared Polis gets loudly booed by Avalanche fans at Stanley Cup celebration #copolitics #cogov pic.twitter.com/pBv0AqhTsw — CO Peak Politics (@COpeakpolitics) July 1, 2022

Polis has made a number of hard-left turns in Colorado. Most recently he went all in for abortion declaring that citizens in his state have a “fundamental right to abortion” and claiming that unborn humans have no rights at all.

He also went to bat for Disney and tried to entice the company to move to Colorado by promising to support the company’s child grooming practices for the radical LGBTQ agenda.

Polis is also notoriously soft on crime and illegal immigration. In January, for instance, he was called out for reducing the prison sentence of a Cuban national who was convicted of murdering four Americans in 2019.

Still, while he went all in for vaccines and masks early in the COVID hysteria, he bucked the left-wing line by insisting that continued mask-wearing was a personal choice and the government should stop the mask mandates.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston