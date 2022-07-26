VIDEO: Trump Says LeBron Should Become a Woman, Play for His Women’s Basketball Team

Whether LeBron James will remain with the Lakers has been one of the most dominant topics in recent NBA conversations. However, Donald Trump has thrown another question into the mix: Should Lebron even remain a man?

On Tuesday, the 45th and potentially 47th president told supporters of his plan should he become a women’s basketball coach. His plan, you ask? Convince LeBron James to transition to a woman.

After telling the audience he could be the “greatest women’s basketball coach in history,” Trump then revealed the strategy for his women’s superteam.

“I don’t like LeBron James. I like Michael Jordan much better. But I’d go up to LeBron James [and] I’d say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have any desire to be a woman?’ Because what I’d love you to do is star on my team that I’m building.”

After telling the crowd how he would pitch LeBron by talking about all the non-stop winning that would ensue if he transitioned to a female and joined his team. Trump segued to a serious point about the need for open discussion about the problem of males infiltrating women’s sports by identifying as female.

Trump has been a consistent defender of women’s sports.

Citing the highly-publicized example of University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas who went on to dominate women’s swimming after three unremarkable years competing as the man that he is, Trump vowed to ban trans athletes from women’s competition if reelected.

“We will ban men from participating in women’s sports,” Trump told a crowd during a rally in Conroe, Texas, in January. “So ridiculous.”

On Tuesday, Lia Thomas was denied the NCAA’s “Woman of the Year” award. One would like to believe it’s because he’s not a woman, though that wasn’t explicitly stated as the reason.