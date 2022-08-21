Atlanta Braves fans showered Marcell Ozuna with boos Sunday during his first at-bat since returning to the field after being arrested for drunk driving on Friday.

The boos only got worse when he struck out.

WATCH:

Audible boos for Marcell Ozuna ahead of his 1st AB for the #Braves since getting arrested for a DUI The boos got louder after he struck out pic.twitter.com/GAesQq2y2m — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) August 21, 2022

A Norcross, Georgia, police report said that Ozuna was clocked doing 90 MPH in a 35 zone just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning, according to Outkick.

The officer’s report said that Ozuna smelled heavily of alcohol when he was pulled over for speeding, and the officer said he observed that the player “exhibited red/watery eyes.”

“I asked Mr. Ozuna what he was doing in Norcross, and he replied with ‘the party.’ I later found out Mr. Ozuna was on his way to a nearby after-hours nightclub,” the report added.

It was also reported that Ozuna tried to persuade the officer to let him off the hook by telling him he was a member of the Atlanta Braves.

The player offered an extremely brief statement about the arrest and apologized for disappointing the team and his family.

Marcell Ozuna just walked out to his locker and said he’s disappointed . He disappointed his team and family. He walked away after that. It lasted less than 20 seconds . *** We were not allowed to ask questions after his statement. #ForTheA #mlb pic.twitter.com/S3wA2PjaVf — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) August 19, 2022

The Braves offered a statement saying that they “take these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation.”

This is far from the only legal trouble the outfielder has had recently. About 15 months ago, he was arrested and charged with assault and battery for allegedly attacking his wife.

MLB handed Ozuna a 20-game suspension for that offense.

