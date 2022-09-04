Texas Junior Varsity Football Player Dies After Head Injury

Yahir Cancino, a junior varsity football player at Dalhart High School in Dalhart, Texas, has died after sustaining a serious head injury during a football game Thursday night.

According to a press release posted on Facebook by the Dalhart Independent School District (DISD), Cancino lost consciousness following the injury, and attempts to revive him on the scene were unsuccessful. Cancino was then airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock and placed in pediatric ICU, according to the release.

The family established a GoFundMe and asked for prayers while Cancino remained in the ICU. However, early Saturday morning, Cancino’s mother revealed on Facebook that her son had died from his injuries.

The family will hold a candlelight vigil for Yahir at Memorial Stadium at 8:30 PM Sunday.