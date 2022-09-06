Ouachita Baptist Football Player Clark Yarbrough Dead at 21

Clark Yarbrough, a football player for Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas, died Sunday morning after suddenly collapsing, the school said in a press release.

“Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior Clark Yarbrough, who died this morning following a sudden collapse,” the university wrote. “Join us in praying for his family and friends. More information about campus gatherings following this tragedy will be released soon.”

In Yarbrough’s last game, a 42-32 victory over Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday, the 6-1, 280-pound Yarbrough accounted for two tackles. Yarbrough majored in business at Ouachita Baptist and hailed from Rowlett, Texas.

No additional details about Yarbrough’s death are available at this time.