WATCH: Polish MMA Fighter Viciously Punches YouTuber During Live Interview

When giving an interview near Polish MMA fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik, one might want to remove their sunglasses. Because, as one YouTuber found out, you’ll need to see the punches flying at your face.

YouTube personality Sadek had just begun saying Polish things to his interviewer when – very suddenly – Roslik came up and delivered a mighty strike that sent Sadek and his shades flying.

MMA fighter Amadeusz "Ferrari" Roslik punched another person during an interview pic.twitter.com/ZVxBBwVuY9 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 14, 2022

Roslik targeted Sadek for destruction due to some comments the YouTube personality had made about Roslik and his family, TMZ Sports reports. Perhaps the adage that you should never say anything on the internet that you wouldn’t say to a person’s face, applies.

This is not the first time Roslik has decided to throw down in an interview. Though, the previous time, his opponent slapped him before he beat him up.

Moral of the story, kids: You don’t tug on Superman’s cape. You don’t spit into the wind. You don’t pull the mask off that old lone ranger. And you don’t mess around with Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik.