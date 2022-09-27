WATCH: UFC Boss Dana White Praises Donald Trump: ‘I Love Him’

In a Monday visit with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, UFC President Dana White gushed over his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

“I love him and appreciate that,” White explained, according to Mediaite. “Hopefully I’ve built a business over the last 22 years, that no matter who comes and goes we’ll last and continue to grow.”

UFC President Dana White has never been afraid to support his friend, Donald Trump. "Everything that ever happened to me in my career, after that day, the first guy to reach out and say congratulations was Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/JmWhkBQUvB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 27, 2022

“He’s a very very good friend of mine,” White continued. “Donald Trump has been such a good friend to me since the day I met him. When we bought this company, this company had such a bad stigma attached to it within the sport that we could not get into venues. Venues didn’t want us.”

White noted that the ex-president even offered one of his properties to White to help keep his fight empire running during the pandemic.

“He’s a sports guy, he loves sports. He offered us to come and do the event at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. We did two events with him. He showed up for the first fight; stayed for the last fight,” White said.

The UFC chief added that he and Trump grew even closer after that.

“Everything that ever happened to me in my career after that day, the first guy to reach out and say congratulations, was Donald Trump,” White concluded.

White frequently praises the past president.

He most recently blasted the “madness” of the FBI for raiding Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home when so many others have been let off the hook.

He has also said that he doesn’t much care about critics of his relationship with the ex-president.

In 2020, for instance, he said, “I don’t give a shit. I don’t care what people think of me or what they think.”

That same year, White appeared at one of Trump’s rallies in Colorado and noted that Trump is a “Good man, very loyal and a very good friend.”

