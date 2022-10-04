WATCH: Former NFL Player LeGarrette Blount Throws Punches at Youth Football Game

Fans at a youth football game in Arizona got a lot more than they bargained for on Saturday after a wild melee broke out involving former NFL star running back LeGarrette Blount.

Blount, who coaches the 12-and-under GCYFC Gators, was coaching against the Chandler Elite Bears. According to reports, several altercations broke out after some kind of misunderstanding or intentional slight following the postgame handshake.

Police in Gilbert, Arizona are investigating the incident. TMZ Sports obtained video of the incident.

LeGarrette Blount, now head coach of 12-yr-old #football players, got into a fight after a game in AZ Saturday night. All hell broke loose after the handshake line. Cops investigating. Here's part of the video. Click link for full 4-minute video/details: https://t.co/KgiBXHWn6c pic.twitter.com/Igh9TQi1ik — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) October 3, 2022

LeGarrette Blount and others get into a fight after a youth football game. pic.twitter.com/AyUY94pwXH — Chad  (@ChadBlue83) October 4, 2022

The fighting had ended by the time the police arrived at the scene, TMZ Sports reports.

On Monday, Blount issued an apology for his role in the incident.

“As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable,” Blount said. “I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth.”

No arrests were made.