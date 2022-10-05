French Basketball Player Steeve Ho You Fat Goes Viral Over His Name

A French basketball player named Steeve Ho You Fat has become an overnight viral sensation. Why do you ask? Well, his name is Steeve Ho You Fat, that’s why.

While American NBA fans analyzed projected draft picks Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite Squad in their game against France’s Metropolitan 92 team, fans became distracted by the name of a certain player on the French squad.

The player who caused the distraction was none other than Steeve Ho You Fat, power forward.

“Ho You Fat was born in Cayenne, French Guiana and has been playing professional basketball across France since 2008,” Fox News reports. “He has played for Cholet Basket, Olympique Antibes, ALM Evreux Basket, Chorale Roanne Basket, BC Orchie, Rouen Metropole Basket, ALM Evreux Basket and Metropolitans 92.”

Announcer: "[Steeve] Ho You Fat with the three. Yes I just said that. That is that man's name. Don't tweet at me." He's just doing his job pic.twitter.com/J1nXjxZtYv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

Ho You Fat commented on his sudden stardom on Instagram.

“Looks like they really want that jersey,” he wrote.

Yes, there would appear to be no shortage of marketing opportunities with a name like that. In some respects, it’s fortunate his last name wasn’t simply “Fat Ho.” Then announcers would have described his 3-point baskets as “Fat Ho from Downtown!”

Though, that has a ring to it as well.