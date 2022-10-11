Bronny James, Son of LeBron, Signs Nike Endorsement Deal

Lakers superstar LeBron James’ son, Bronny, has signed an endorsement deal with Nike basketball prior to his proposed college career.

Bronny James, a senior at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley, joined three other high schoolers in the deal as well as Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark and Stanford guard Haley Jones. As Sports Illustrated noted, LeBron James has been “a Nike athlete since the start of his pro career.”

New NIL rules allow athletes to sign without beginning their college career or before they even choose the college to play with.

“Bronny wants to have a college career,” Bronny’s mother, Savannah James, told Sports Illustrated. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”

We’re excited to announce the newest student athletes to join our Nike family: Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins. Hit that ❤️ to show them some love and welcome them to the Nike Basketball fam. pic.twitter.com/xIPZN2raOS — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) October 10, 2022

Shortly after signed the deal, LeBron James celebrated his son on Instagram, hailing him as a “Young King” in reference to his “King James” nickname.

“The Legacy Continues On!! Congrats Young King!!” he wrote.

According to Sports Illustrated, Bronny, who plays guard, has already been petitioned by marquee college names like Memphis and Ohio State.