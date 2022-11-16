Witness: One of Sunday’s UVA Victims Was Asleep When Fatally Shot

One of the University of Virginia football players who was shot in Sunday’s attack was asleep when Christopher Darnell Jones allegedly shot him.

Devin Chandler was sleeping on a bus that had just returned from a school trip to Washington, DC, when Jones allegedly opened fire, fatally shooting him, the Daily Mail reported.

Others on the bus say they watched “Chandler slide to the floor after being shot.”

The Mail also pointed out that Jones allegedly asked one of victims about a video game before pulling the trigger. There was no additional information as to what specific game or what significance the game held.

Jones was allegedly targeting certain people when he began shooting, WRIC noted.

In addition to killing Chandler, Jones allegedly shot and killed Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry as well. He allegedly shot and wounded Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins.

Jones faces second-degree murder charges for the deaths of Chandler, Davis, and Perry, and malicious wounding charges in the shootings of Morgan and Hollins.

Jones worked at the Charlottesville Boys and Girls Club in the past.

