13-Year-Old Praised for Protecting Teacher During Shooting

Thirteen-year-old Bobby Holloman is being praised for protecting a teacher when shots rang out during a game in North Carolina between St. Pauls Middle school and Lumberton Jr. High.

Gun shots rang out and Holloman, a 7th grader on the St. Pauls team, pulled teacher Donald Weller down close to the ground to keep him safe, FOX News reported.

North Carolina 13-year-old hailed as hero for protecting teacher during shooting: 'I was a part of his team' https://t.co/sSLWndz3J7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2022

Players were kneeling for a trophy ceremony when the shots rang out and the students jumped up and began to run for cover, WRAL noted.

Various cell phone videos of the incident captured of the sound of Holloman yelling, “Get down, Mr. Weller!” He then pulled him down to prevent him from being shot.

"In my book, that's right." 13-year-old Bobby Holloman told me he wanted to make sure everyone else, including his teacher Mr. Weller, was safe from gunfire first before taking cover himself.#Lumberton #Raleigh #hero @PSRCEDU https://t.co/98kais9Fol — Matt Talhelm WRAL (@MattTalhelm) November 18, 2022

Afterward Holloman said, “I wanted to make sure everybody else was okay before I got down, because that’s right. In my book, that’s right.”

A 41-year-old woman was shot in the parking lot, but no one on the field was injured.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.