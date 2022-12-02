Golfer Bites Off Other Man’s Nose After Argument About Game

A Mississippi golfer allegedly bit off the nose of his playing partner after an argument about the round, according to reports.

Mark Wells, 51, reportedly attacked his golf buddy in the parking lot of a casino on Monday night hours after arguing about their golf round that afternoon, according to the New York Post.

Wells reportedly fled in his Tesla after the attack. But he turned himself in several days later.

The pair argued during the round Monday morning at the Bridges Golf Course, according to Bay St. Louis police.

Mississippi golfer bites off other man's nose in feud over game https://t.co/gPG4OxxTYl pic.twitter.com/euXRJBBFRs — New York Post (@nypost) December 2, 2022

Authorities say that the pair continued to argue about the game throughout the day until Wells met up with his golf buddy at the casino later that evening at around 9:30 p.m.

Their later argument led to a physical altercation during which Wells allegedly bit his golf partner’s nose.

Wells has been charged with felony mayhem. If convicted, he could get up to seven years in prison.

“Wells was booked into the Hancock County jail after turning himself in Wednesday morning. He was released shortly after paying 10% down of a $50,000 bond,” the Post reported.

