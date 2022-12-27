‘Love and Gratitude’: JJ Watt Announces Retirement from NFL

Cardinals defensive end and longtime NFL star J.J. Watt announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday on Twitter.

Watt posted a tweet Tuesday morning in which he was shown standing while holding his infant son. In the caption, Watt wrote, “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

“A three-time NFL defensive player of the year, Watt will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith wrote. “He was the Texans’ first-round draft pick in 2011, the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017, a five-time first-team All-Pro, and twice the league leader in sacks.”

The Cardinals will finish the season, and Watt will finish out his career with two road games against the Falcons and 49ers.